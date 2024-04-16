Investors Research Corp Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTH. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,034,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $161.51 and a 52-week high of $213.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

