Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

