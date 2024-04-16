Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.67 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $113.67 million and $12.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00124448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00185958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,879,610 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

