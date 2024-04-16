Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $882.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $940.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.33. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

