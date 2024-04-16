The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

