Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declines By 5.6%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 2.05. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesis Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mariner LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.