Stifel Nicolaus Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $22.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.