Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Barclays assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

