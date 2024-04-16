Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys Shares of 13,750 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

