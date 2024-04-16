BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $44.32 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001599 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000957 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000124 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $47,420,355.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

