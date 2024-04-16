Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $341,000 Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.08% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.