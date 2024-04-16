Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

