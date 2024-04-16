Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,057,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,741,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.1 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CDPYF opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

