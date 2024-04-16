Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

