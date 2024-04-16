Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $73.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,481 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,812 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

