Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

