Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.