Science Applications International’s (SAIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

NYSE SAIC opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

