GeoPark’s (GPRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a return on equity of 79.78% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,993 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217,993 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
