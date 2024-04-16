Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.1 %

JACK opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.