Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

