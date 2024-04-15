LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.90. 35,623,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737,133. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

