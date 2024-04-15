Drake & Associates LLC Sells 66,499 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Drake & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,499 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.49 and its 200 day moving average is $260.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

