Marmo Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marmo Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 21,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 13,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.38. The stock had a trading volume of 502,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,339. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.55 and a 200-day moving average of $304.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.