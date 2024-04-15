Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Aptiv worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $73.10. 183,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

