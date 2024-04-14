Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,714 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $128,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

