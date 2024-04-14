Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 173 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $91,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 1,134,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

