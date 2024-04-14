Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,846. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

