88,568 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.18. 559,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,161. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

