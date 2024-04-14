Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

