Palisade Bio’s (PALI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Palisade Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ:PALI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $36.60.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.
