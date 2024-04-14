Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.