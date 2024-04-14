Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 233,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 31,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

