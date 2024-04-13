Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.19.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$28.85 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

