TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

