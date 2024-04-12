Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Shares of BABA opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,194,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,751,000 after buying an additional 1,103,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

