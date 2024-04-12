Susquehanna Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $4.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.07.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $476.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

