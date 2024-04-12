Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$27.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.52.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.56. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

