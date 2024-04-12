Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $337.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $297.54 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

