Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

