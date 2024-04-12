Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
LON TATE opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 607.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 630.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
