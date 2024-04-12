Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

LON TATE opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 607.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 630.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

