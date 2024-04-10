Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

