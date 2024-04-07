Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.14. 688,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.