L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27,057.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $208.96. 1,167,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

