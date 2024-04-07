Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 807.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEST. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $35,416,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

WEST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 94,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

WEST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

