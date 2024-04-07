Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 246,886 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 1,822,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,323. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

