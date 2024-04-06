Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.28

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.28 and traded as low as $31.18. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 78,538 shares changing hands.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $195.37 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 28.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 753,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

