Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

DIA stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.86. 4,416,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,799. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.56.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.