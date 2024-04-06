Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $363.04 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average of $645.61. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

