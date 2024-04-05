Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.6 %

TPX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 875,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.